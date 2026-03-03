15 fishermen caught, three boats seized in Bataan fishing operation

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Tuesday, 3 March 2026, that it conducted an anti-illegal fishing operation in coordination with Bantay Dagat volunteers, resulting in the apprehension of fifteen fishermen and the confiscation of three motorized boats on 28 February 2026 in municipal waters near Barangay Sta. Elena.

The operation targeted violations of the local fishing ordinance on active fishing. The confiscated boats, estimated at a combined value of P1.5 million, along with illegally caught marine products, were turned over to the proper authorities. The violators later settled corresponding fines at the Municipal Treasurer’s Office and were released according to local procedures.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the operation underscores the police’s commitment to enforcing laws that protect natural resources and support community welfare.

“Ang ating tungkulin ay hindi lamang pagpapatupad ng batas kundi pagtiyak na ang mga regulasyon ay nagsisilbi sa kapakanan ng komunidad at kalikasan. Patuloy ang PNP sa pagsuporta sa mga programang nagtataguyod ng kaayusan at responsableng paggamit ng ating yamang dagat,” he said. (“Our duty is not only to enforce the law but to ensure that regulations serve the welfare of the community and the environment. The PNP continues to support programs that promote order and responsible use of our marine resources.”)

The operation aligns with directives from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and is part of the PNP’s ongoing efforts under the Focused Agenda for Enhanced Managing Police Operations, which emphasizes intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination.

The PNP reiterated its commitment to safeguarding natural resources, upholding the law, and protecting the livelihoods of local communities through proactive enforcement and engagement, supporting its vision of a “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”