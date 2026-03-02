Weeklong QCPD ops net 233 violators

Police arrested at least 233 people on various offenses during a series of law enforcement operations across Quezon City from 22 to 28 February, officials said Monday.

The weeklong sweep resulted in the apprehension of 113 wanted persons, 72 drug suspects, 44 suspected gamblers, and four individuals for illegal possession of firearms.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said 47 separate anti-drug operations yielded approximately P1.4 million worth of illegal substances. Additionally, 33 gambling stings led to the confiscation of P16,579 in bet money.

Among the wanted persons taken into custody were 75 individuals classified as “most wanted” and 38 others with standing warrants.

Silvio confirmed that charges have been filed with the City Prosecutor’s Office. The suspects face various counts, including violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, laws against illegal gambling, and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“We will continue to pursue those who threaten the peace in our communities and ensure that they are held accountable,” Silvio said in a statement. He urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with police initiatives to maintain safety.

Alongside the enforcement drive, the QCPD recognized its personnel for exemplary service, conferring 8,671 commendations and 80 awards.

The district also reported conducting 156 community engagement activities in various neighborhoods to bolster public trust.

As part of the QCPD Damayan Program, the district provided burial assistance of P20,000 each to the families of three personnel.