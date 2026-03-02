Toys, paintings on world’s rapid urbanization featured in exhibit

“As a proud son of the island, I try to ensure that most, if not all, of my works carry traces of my lived experience and the Negrense culture,” he added.

Deeply retrospective and curious, his creations reflect the movement of change — ever-evolving, yet grounded. His encounters as an artist and designer narrate the themes of his obras, as his gaze renders new perspectives into the imperfectly perfect essence of existence. Thus, he explores the profound notion of what it truly means to be human.

SERO likewise serves as a moment of reflection for the artist — a necessary pause to look back on the growth and to wonder where else these can take him.

In this exhibition, the Industrial Design student from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) likewise invites viewers to adopt a more child-like and whimsical point of view while observing the environment around them.

Despite embarking on his artistic journey a mere five years ago, Kilayko has already held three solo exhibitions: PDA (2021) at the Grey Room, Art District and Unknown (2022) at the B17 Art Space, both in Bacolod City, and Where/Saan/Diin (2025) at the Ysobel Art Gallery in Taguig City. He has likewise participated in over 30 group shows and fairs across Bacolod, Cebu, Manila and Bangkok.

SERO is on view until 7 March at Ysobel Art Gallery on the second floor of Shops at Serendra, 11th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.