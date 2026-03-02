Tanco wagers on Digiplus growth with big buyback

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. chairman Eusebio Tanco is putting his money where his mouth is by doubling down on his bet in the company he leads.

The listed online gaming operator said Monday that Tanco purchased 63.1 million additional shares, equivalent to 1.4 percent of the company’s total issued and outstanding shares, in a move that underscores his confidence in DigiPlus’ growth trajectory.

Exciting growth phase

“DigiPlus is entering an exciting phase of growth. We have built market-leading platforms anchored on responsible innovation, disciplined execution, and long-term growth,” Tanco said.

“I firmly believe in our ability to capture the significant opportunities ahead and deliver enduring value to our shareholders. The fundamentals of the digital entertainment industry remain strong, and DigiPlus is well-positioned to lead,” he added.

South African operations launch

The transaction comes as the company ramps up its digital entertainment platforms tailored for the local market, invests in proprietary research and development, and strengthens its responsible gaming and player protection framework.

To recall, Digiplus has started mapping out the launch of its South African operations by early 2027.

The company has applied for a national manufacturer license, bookmaker license, and premises license with the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, to replicate its expansion strategy in Brazil.

South Africa’s online gambling industry, valued at over R28.97 billion, about $1.6 billion, in 2023 to 2024, is the continent’s largest regulated market.

In the first nine months of 2025, DigiPlus posted revenues of P66.83 billion, up 30 percent, and net income of P10.11 billion, a 16 percent gain, despite a weaker third-quarter performance.