PSC, BCDA team up for CJH

BAGUIO CITY—A new chapter in Philippine sports development has begun as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) formalized their partnership to build the John Hay Sports Center inside Camp John Hay (CJH) here.

The groundbreaking and memorandum of agreement sealed plans for a modern 5,000-square-meter sports training facility to rise on a 6,000-square-meter lot within the iconic mountain estate, further cementing the summer capital’s position as a premier sports tourism destination.

PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio described the collaboration as a mission anchored on responsibility and confidence.

Gregorio played an instrumental role in assisting the BCDA during its takeover of Camp John Hay in January 2025, then serving as a senior official of Landco under the MVP Group.

“That is why we are here today. This project, too, is a responsibility built on trust and hope,” Gregorio said.

Gregorio signed the agreement during the groundbreaking with BCDA chairman Hilario Paredes and BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang on Saturday along with John Hay Management Corporation president Manjit Singh Reandi, BCDA SVP Mark Torres and PSC commissioners Fritz Gaston and Walter Torres.

“Many of our athletes from the Cordillera region have to travel far and train without stability. A regional training ground here in John Hay changes that. It gives our athletes not just from Northern Luzon, but all over the Philippines a place they can call their own,” Paredes said.

Unlike traditional single-sport venues, the John Hay Sports Center is envisioned as a multi-disciplinary training facility.