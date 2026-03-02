P112-M shabu seized at NAIA

Authorities arrested a Malaysian national and seized more than P112 million worth of suspected shabu at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last 28 February. Bureau of Customs personnel at Terminal 1 flagged the traveler’s baggage for inspection after spotting suspicious items. A subsequent search of the checked-in luggage revealed approximately 16.5 kilograms of a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of P112.37 million, officials said. The suspect underwent inquest proceedings for allegedly violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, specifically for the importation of dangerous drugs.

The Bureau of Customs–NAIA said the arrest is part of an intensified effort to secure the nation’s borders and prevent the smuggling of illegal drugs through ports of entry.