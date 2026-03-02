On tight watch: Creamline not taking Galeries Tower lightly

Games today:

(FilOil EcoOil Centre)

4 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. — Creamline vs Galeries Tower

Now that perennial title contender Creamline has regained its winning ways, that spells trouble for the rest of the opposition in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

Currently riding the crest of a three-game winning streak after an early slip, the Cool Smashers look every inch league heavyweights.

But standing in their way Tuesday is a team that thrives on unpredictability.

The Cool Smashers deal with the Galeries Tower Highrisers as the frenzied race to the semifinals heats up.

The Highrisers have alternated between wins and losses in their first five outings — a pattern that makes them both dangerous and difficult to read.

Creamline enters the 6:30 p.m. main game as the slight favorite. After absorbing a shutout loss to the PLDT High Speed Hitters, the Cool Smashers sprang back to life, beating the Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles in four sets before sweeping the Capital1 Solar Spikers.

Yet, in a conference where no advantage feels safe, being favored offers little guarantee.

Galeries Tower nearly strung together back-to-back wins but squandered a 2-1 set lead against Choco Mucho, eventually yielding in five. The Highrisers have shown they can surge behind the strong outings of Erika Deloria, Jean Asis and Gayle Pascual, with Aiza Pontillas, Roselle Baliton and setter Julia Coronel providing steady support. Their challenge is sustaining intensity — and finishing.

Creamline, meanwhile, appears recharged and composed. With depth as their biggest weapon, the Cool Smashers are expected to lean on Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Bernadette Pons, while Pangs Panaga and Bea de Leon anchor the net on both ends.

“Our last game was of really big help because it was a tight game,” said Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses.

“Knowing Galeries, you just can’t afford to relax because of their performance,” he added.

Still, four weeks into the preliminaries, the All-Filipino Conference has proven one thing: no team holds a clear edge, and no lead is safe. Momentum swings have become the norm, not the exception — setting the stage for another potentially dramatic finish.

The 4 p.m. showdown between Choco Mucho and Nxled adds another layer of intrigue.

Choco Mucho (2-3) is regaining its rhythm, boosted by the return of Eya Laure, who delivered 18 points after sitting out due to a groin and abdominal strain. Her comeback helped snap a three-game slide and revived the Flying Titans’ semifinal hopes.

But Nxled — despite dropping back-to-back four-set losses to Galeries Tower and Akari — remains a threat. After a blazing 3-0 start, the Chameleons suddenly find themselves searching for answers. Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips continue to produce, yet consistency and cohesion have wavered.

In a tournament defined by sudden shifts in form and fragile leads, both matches could easily flip on a single rotation, a single run — or a single lapse.

And that uncertainty may be the only certainty in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.