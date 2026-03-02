Nitura sparks Lady Knights perfect run

Letran College remains the only unbeaten team in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament thanks to Judiel Nitura.

The tournament has entered the third phase of the preliminary round and there seems to be no stopping the Lady Knights from scooping up win after win owing to Nitura’s veteran presence.

Letran outlasted Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) last 27 February, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-27, 15-13, to stay unbeaten in Group B with a 10-0 record.

Front and center in that victory was Nitura, who finished with 21 points built on 20 attacks.

Her stellar performance helped secure the Lady Knights’ twice-to-beat advantage, and her commendable outing against EAC earned her the Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Player of the Week honor for the period of 24 February to 1 March.

Despite baggibg the quarterfinal incentive, Letran head coach Mayeth Carolino reminded Nitura and her squad to stay grounded with the playoffs looming.

Nitura edged out Mapua University’s Raissa Ricablanca, San Beda University’s Janelle Bachar, and San Sebastian College’s Juna May Gonzales for the weekly award co-presented by Discovery Suites and Buffalo Wings N’ Things.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Axel Van Book of San Beda earned the same citation after steering the Red Spikers to two wins during the week.

Book tallied 23 points on 18 attacks, four blocks, and an ace in San Beda’s 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Lyceum of the Philippines University last 25 February.

He followed it up with a 31-point explosion, along with 17 receptions, in the Red Spikers’ 25-13, 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory over EAC last 1 March.

Behind Book’s efforts, San Beda now holds an identical 7-4 record with the Generals in Group B.

Book outshone Mapua’s Arjay Ramos and Barbie San Andres, College of Saint Benilde’s Rocky Motol, and EAC’s Frelwin Taculog and Ruther Abor for the weekly honor.