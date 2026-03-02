Muntinlupa honors top corporate taxpayers

The local government of Muntinlupa City recognized its leading corporate taxpayers Monday as part of the city’s 31st cityhood anniversary, highlighting the private sector’s role in funding local development and public services.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon led the ceremony, stressing that honest tax payment serves as the backbone for the city’s various programs.

He cited that the city government could not implement its services or infrastructure projects without the contributions of these business partners, whom he credited with driving the local economy forward.

Ford Group Philippines Inc. topped the list of taxpayers, followed by Filinvest Land Inc. — Festival Supermalls Inc. and power distributor Meralco.

Other major contributors included Filinvest REIT Corp., which ranked fourth, followed by Filinvest Alabang Inc., Insular Life, Amkor Technology Philippines, and Alabang Commercial Corporation.

Rounding out the top 10 were Asian Hospital and Medical Center and Toyota Alabang Incorporated.

Atty. Estrella Elamparo, a columnist for DAILY TRIBUNE and compliance officer for Filinvest REIT Corp., represented her firm during the awarding. The company was specifically cited for its standing as the city’s fourth-largest taxpayer.

Biazon described the awardees as essential partners in his “Muntinlupeño First” agenda.

He characterized the recognition as a move to strengthen the relationship between the government and the private sector to ensure inclusive urban development.

The mayor added that the honest tax payment from these entities ensures that the city can continue to provide high-quality service delivery to its residents.

He added that the event served as a centerpiece of the city’s anniversary festivities, intended to showcase the transparency and cooperation between the local government and its largest investors.