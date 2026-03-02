SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Ma-a Magtuod Flyover opens in Davao

‘With the opening of the Ma-a Magtuod Flyover, the Maa Diversion Road is now much easier to traverse.’
AFTER nearly five years of construction, the Maa-Magtuod Flyover in Davao City is now open to motorists. The Department of Public Works and Highways ensured that pavement markings and railings were completed to guarantee safe travel.
DAVAO CITY — The Ma-a Magtuod Flyover officially opened on Monday at 6 a.m., giving motorists access to one of the city’s newest infrastructure projects.

Designed to ease congestion at the busy Maa Diversion Road-Magtuod junction, the flyover is a key initiative of DPWH-Davao Region. Authorities reminded drivers to observe traffic signs and regulations while using the new route.

“With the opening of the Ma-a Magtuod Flyover, the Maa Diversion Road is now much easier to traverse,” said a local motorist.

The flyover is part of Davao City’s broader plan to address traffic challenges, alongside the Coastal Road Bucana Bridge and the Coastal Road Talomo route, providing residents with alternative paths to reach their destinations efficiently.

