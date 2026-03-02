Ma-a Magtuod Flyover opens in Davao

DAVAO CITY — The Ma-a Magtuod Flyover officially opened on Monday at 6 a.m., giving motorists access to one of the city’s newest infrastructure projects.

Designed to ease congestion at the busy Maa Diversion Road-Magtuod junction, the flyover is a key initiative of DPWH-Davao Region. Authorities reminded drivers to observe traffic signs and regulations while using the new route.

“With the opening of the Ma-a Magtuod Flyover, the Maa Diversion Road is now much easier to traverse,” said a local motorist.

The flyover is part of Davao City’s broader plan to address traffic challenges, alongside the Coastal Road Bucana Bridge and the Coastal Road Talomo route, providing residents with alternative paths to reach their destinations efficiently.