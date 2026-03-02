Jerusalem signs sweet African deal

The camp and promoter of challenger Siyakholwa Kuse gave in to the many request of Filipino champion Melvin Jerusalem so the fight takes place in Johannesburg, South Africa on 16 May.

The African group agreed to allow Jerusalem to arrive in Johannesburg three weeks before the fight so he could get used to the city’s 5,750-feet elevation.

Likewise, Kuse’s backers agreed that the officials — referee and three judges — would come from neutral countries in an effort to lessen the chances of being robbed of a victory in case the fights would go to the scorecards.

The May fight is actually a rematch since they had battled each other last October during the country’s staging of the 50th anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila.

Jerusalem won on a unanimous decision but Kuse put up a gallant stand in his failed bid to shock the home crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bukidnon native, however, insisted that he got messed up because the fight took place six hours later than the agreed time of 8 p.m.

The delay was caused by the late arrival of bigwigs and Jerusalem said he got sleepy, resulting to his not-so-impressive showing.

But with the long travel from Manila to South Africa and the unfamiliar conditions he is about to experience, Jerusalem’s bold decision to defend the World Boxing Council strawweight title on enemy territory could backfire.