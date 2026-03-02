Gupiteo keeping Criss Cross ahead

Former University of Santo Tomas beach volleyball star Alche Gupiteo proved recently that he has what it takes to assume the role of a take-charge guy.

Now playing for Criss Cross in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference, Gupiteo did just that by leading the squad to a torrid 3-0 start.

Gupiteo delivered an all-around performance in his debut, tallying 11 points, eight excellent receptions, and three excellent digs in Criss Cross’ opening-day 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 rout of VNS Always Bright Laticrete last Wednesday.

He followed it up with a double-double of 12 points and 15 receptions in a 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 win over Alpha Insurance last Friday, before tallying 13 points, 10 receptions, and four digs on Sunday in their 25-20, 29-27, 25-15 triumph against AEP-Cabstars.

For his immediate impact in jump-starting the King Crunchers’ solid start, Gupiteo was named the Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week, presented by Pilipinas Live, for the period of 25 February to 1 March.

“I feel pressure but I always believe that this is a new beginning, a new team, a new era so I have to enjoy,” said Gupiteo, who emerged as a steady presence for Criss Cross despite the team being loaded with talented wingers like four-time Most Valuable Player Jude Garcia, Noel Kampton, Nico Almendras, Ysay Marasigan and Jaron Requinton.

Gupiteo beat out fellow King Cruncher Jude Garcia, Louie Ramirez of Savouge, Jay Rack de La Noche of AEP-Cabstars and Carl Berdal of 3B for the weekly honor, which was deliberated by print and online reporters covering the pioneering men’s volleyball league organized by Sports Vision.

Gupiteo, a two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines beach volleyball MVP credited Criss Cross’ welcoming environment and its family-like culture, saying it gave him the confidence to perform at his best.

“I’m very blessed that they took me in. Thankful also that I played well because this is my first time in the Spikers’ Turf,” Gupiteo said.

Gupiteo and the King Crunchers will aim to extend their streak when they battle the Event Masters on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Filoil Centre, hoping to stretch their winning run to four games.