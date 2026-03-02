DSWD pushes LGU innovation drive

MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) underscored the vital role of local government units (LGUs) in replicating key innovation programs under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the National Innovations Caravan held in Ozamiz City.

Among the programs highlighted were the Walang Gutom (No Hunger) Food Stamps, Pag-Abot Program and Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations and Program Development Eduardo M. Punay said the department ensures its interventions are responsive and effective for communities in need.

“We are introducing these programs so that whatever the LGUs require, we can work hand in hand with them in implementing national initiatives while serving as counterparts. We recognize that each LGU has different needs,” Punay said.

He acknowledged that many local chief executives prioritize initiatives addressing illiteracy, food insecurity and hunger.

The Walang-Gutom Program aims to reduce hunger by supporting food-insecure households and promoting community-based solutions. It provides P3,000 worth of food credits to food-poor families identified through the Community-Based Monitoring System of the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Meanwhile, the Pag-Abot Program was presented as a proactive initiative designed to reach families and individuals in street situations to ensure that no vulnerable sector is left behind.

“We rescue them from the dangers of the streets and return them to their communities where they can receive appropriate interventions such as livelihood, transportation and food assistance, so they no longer have to beg,” Punay said.

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program was also featured for its dual impact: Providing reading support to struggling public elementary school learners while offering short-term employment to indigent college students.

“We are very proud of this program because we are hitting one bird with three stones. We help indigent college students in state and local universities through cash-for-work and financial assistance, while requiring them to tutor non-readers in public schools,” Punay said.

A highlight of the event was the Walang-Gutom Program Cook-Off Show, where selected beneficiaries showcased nutritious and affordable recipes for Filipino families — demonstrating practical approaches to food security and proper nutrition.