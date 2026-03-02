DPWH eyes long-term repair of Kennon Road

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is pursuing long-term rehabilitation plans for Kennon Road, along with the completion of unfinished road projects in Baguio City and Benguet.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon announced the move following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to repair roads and bridges across the Cordillera region to ease the burden on residents and motorists.

The agency will begin by completing the rock shed structure and repairing portions of Kennon Road affected by a landslide last year. Dizon gave the assurance during his inspection of the projects over the weekend.

The repair and construction works form part of a broader plan to transform Kennon Road into an “all-weather road,” making it more durable and safer during heavy rains and typhoons.

“I am here to ensure and assure our local governments in Baguio, Tuba and Benguet that we will finish this. That is our commitment, and that is President BBM’s commitment,” Dizon said.

In addition to the rehabilitation of Kennon Road, Dizon ordered the widening of the road leading to the Major Mane-Kennon Road Bypass Road to help ease traffic congestion once the project becomes operational. The bypass road is expected to serve as a faster alternative route for motorists and residents.

Meanwhile, the Cabagan–Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela is also set to open soon, which is expected to significantly improve travel time for residents and motorists in Cabagan and Sta. Maria.

Currently, residents resort to using small boats whenever water levels rise along the Cagayan River.

The move is also in line with President Marcos’ directive last year to complete the steel bridge connector replacing the damaged section of the bridge.

Dizon further assured the public that the DPWH will begin constructing a permanent bridge capable of carrying heavier vehicles to ensure long-term safety and reliability.