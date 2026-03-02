SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (3 March 2026)
RAT

Love: An unexpected rush of sweetness may come from a random act.

Health: Energy may feel unstable because of the rapid Fire Horse flow.

Career: A sudden minor change in schedule or task may arise.

Wealth: There may be an unexpected small expense such as transport or a quick gadget fix.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Pi Yao or black tourmaline in your wallet for protection against Tai Sui surprises.

OX

Love: The vibe feels steady and heartwarming. It is a perfect time to send a simple how is your day text.

Health: Stamina is reliable. Maintain a consistent routine like a balanced breakfast and short walks.

Career: Ongoing projects, calls, or review sessions benefit from your steady push toward success.

Wealth: Finances feel solid and predictable.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal or small fountain in the north area.

TIGER

Love: Flirty and energetic vibes are strong. 

Health: Energy is at its peak. Perfect for a workout, dance break, or quick errands.

Career: Courageous moves pay off. Bold suggestions in a meeting or class may receive a green light.

Wealth: You are lucky in small ventures, such as trying a new side hustle idea or availing a promo. 

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for extra courage and protection during unexpected opportunities.

RABBIT

Love: Gentle and dreamy energy surrounds you. A sudden sweet memory may lead to deeper what if's.

Health: Emotional dips are possible. Try journaling or light stretching.

Career: Subtle progress shines. Focus on quiet tasks or collaborations and avoid rushing.

Wealth: Be cautious with spending. Focus on essentials.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 4

Advice: Place pink quartz under your pillow or on your desk.

DRAGON

Love: Fiery and magnetic energy surrounds you.

Health: Powerful energy supports productivity.

Career: Natural leadership calls. A sudden chance to lead a group or present may appear.

Wealth: Doors are opening. Wise decisions can lead to positive financial shifts.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a Dragon charm pendant to amplify power and luck.

SNAKE

Love: Subtle yet intense chemistry is present.

Health: Balance is steady. Avoid overthinking and focus on good rest and hydration.

Career: Wise strategies lead to success.

Wealth: Gains are consistent. Monitor small leaks to strengthen your savings.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 2

Advice: Place a jade snake figurine in your workspace for sharp wisdom and smooth navigation.

HORSE

Love: Adventurous and passionate energy fills your day. A spontaneous plan or flirty banter brings excitement.

Health: Energy is bursting but watch for burnout. Take short rests and enjoy fun movement.

Career: Fast paced shifts may happen with new ideas or adjustments.

Wealth: Finances show upward flow but curb impulsiveness. Good time for smart spending.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a red thread bracelet and carry a Pi Yao.

GOAT

Love: Soft and caring energy surrounds you. Sweet acts of kindness bring abundance in warm feelings and cozy vibes.

Health: A need for peace is strong. Gentle meditation or a nature break will help recharge your heart.

Career: Your artistic or empathetic side is strong.

Wealth: You are a magnet for blessings. Stay open to small unexpected positives.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Keep a purple amethyst crystal for inner peace.

MONKEY

Love: Cheeky and charming energy fills your day. Witty texts or jokes may lead to sweet laughter.

Health: Your mind is quick but limit screen glare. Take eye breaks.

Career: Clever solutions appear easily. Share your innovations as they may lead to a big win.

Wealth: Quick lucky moments may arise. Stay alert to spot them.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 1

Advice: Keep a Monkey statue or keychain for witty luck and fast thinking.

ROOSTER

Love: Straightforward yet sweet energy surrounds you. Honest compliments deepen the spark and keeps things romantic.

Health: Maintain steady fuel through nutritious meals.

Career: Precision at work stands out. A methodical approach leads to praise.

Wealth: Efforts bring rewards. Consistent saving pays off.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a gold rooster pin for boosted confidence and clarity.

DOG

Love: True and devoted energy surrounds you. Loyal gestures make the day feel secure and loving.

Health: Fresh air works like magic. Go for an outdoor walk or stretch for renewal.

Career: You have solid backup from your team. Lean on your support system when needed.

Wealth: Finances rest on a reliable base. A great time for long term plans.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Place a Dog figurine by the door for faithful protection.

PIG

Love: Extra hugs or thoughtful time together feel heart melting.

Health: Take it easy and indulge in simple joys for a happy recharge.

Career: Kindness circles back. Helping others brings returns.

Wealth: Pleasant surprises may come. Good vibes attract even more positivity.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Pig charm in your wealth spot for abundant harmony.

