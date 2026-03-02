Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

OX

Love: The vibe feels steady and heartwarming. It is a perfect time to send a simple how is your day text.

Health: Stamina is reliable. Maintain a consistent routine like a balanced breakfast and short walks.

Career: Ongoing projects, calls, or review sessions benefit from your steady push toward success.

Wealth: Finances feel solid and predictable.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal or small fountain in the north area.