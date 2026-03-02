Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: An unexpected rush of sweetness may come from a random act.
Health: Energy may feel unstable because of the rapid Fire Horse flow.
Career: A sudden minor change in schedule or task may arise.
Wealth: There may be an unexpected small expense such as transport or a quick gadget fix.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a Pi Yao or black tourmaline in your wallet for protection against Tai Sui surprises.
OX
Love: The vibe feels steady and heartwarming. It is a perfect time to send a simple how is your day text.
Health: Stamina is reliable. Maintain a consistent routine like a balanced breakfast and short walks.
Career: Ongoing projects, calls, or review sessions benefit from your steady push toward success.
Wealth: Finances feel solid and predictable.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue crystal or small fountain in the north area.
TIGER
Love: Flirty and energetic vibes are strong.
Health: Energy is at its peak. Perfect for a workout, dance break, or quick errands.
Career: Courageous moves pay off. Bold suggestions in a meeting or class may receive a green light.
Wealth: You are lucky in small ventures, such as trying a new side hustle idea or availing a promo.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for extra courage and protection during unexpected opportunities.
RABBIT
Love: Gentle and dreamy energy surrounds you. A sudden sweet memory may lead to deeper what if's.
Health: Emotional dips are possible. Try journaling or light stretching.
Career: Subtle progress shines. Focus on quiet tasks or collaborations and avoid rushing.
Wealth: Be cautious with spending. Focus on essentials.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 4
Advice: Place pink quartz under your pillow or on your desk.
DRAGON
Love: Fiery and magnetic energy surrounds you.
Health: Powerful energy supports productivity.
Career: Natural leadership calls. A sudden chance to lead a group or present may appear.
Wealth: Doors are opening. Wise decisions can lead to positive financial shifts.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a Dragon charm pendant to amplify power and luck.
SNAKE
Love: Subtle yet intense chemistry is present.
Health: Balance is steady. Avoid overthinking and focus on good rest and hydration.
Career: Wise strategies lead to success.
Wealth: Gains are consistent. Monitor small leaks to strengthen your savings.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 2
Advice: Place a jade snake figurine in your workspace for sharp wisdom and smooth navigation.
HORSE
Love: Adventurous and passionate energy fills your day. A spontaneous plan or flirty banter brings excitement.
Health: Energy is bursting but watch for burnout. Take short rests and enjoy fun movement.
Career: Fast paced shifts may happen with new ideas or adjustments.
Wealth: Finances show upward flow but curb impulsiveness. Good time for smart spending.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a red thread bracelet and carry a Pi Yao.
GOAT
Love: Soft and caring energy surrounds you. Sweet acts of kindness bring abundance in warm feelings and cozy vibes.
Health: A need for peace is strong. Gentle meditation or a nature break will help recharge your heart.
Career: Your artistic or empathetic side is strong.
Wealth: You are a magnet for blessings. Stay open to small unexpected positives.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Keep a purple amethyst crystal for inner peace.
MONKEY
Love: Cheeky and charming energy fills your day. Witty texts or jokes may lead to sweet laughter.
Health: Your mind is quick but limit screen glare. Take eye breaks.
Career: Clever solutions appear easily. Share your innovations as they may lead to a big win.
Wealth: Quick lucky moments may arise. Stay alert to spot them.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 1
Advice: Keep a Monkey statue or keychain for witty luck and fast thinking.
ROOSTER
Love: Straightforward yet sweet energy surrounds you. Honest compliments deepen the spark and keeps things romantic.
Health: Maintain steady fuel through nutritious meals.
Career: Precision at work stands out. A methodical approach leads to praise.
Wealth: Efforts bring rewards. Consistent saving pays off.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a gold rooster pin for boosted confidence and clarity.
DOG
Love: True and devoted energy surrounds you. Loyal gestures make the day feel secure and loving.
Health: Fresh air works like magic. Go for an outdoor walk or stretch for renewal.
Career: You have solid backup from your team. Lean on your support system when needed.
Wealth: Finances rest on a reliable base. A great time for long term plans.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Place a Dog figurine by the door for faithful protection.
PIG
Love: Extra hugs or thoughtful time together feel heart melting.
Health: Take it easy and indulge in simple joys for a happy recharge.
Career: Kindness circles back. Helping others brings returns.
Wealth: Pleasant surprises may come. Good vibes attract even more positivity.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a Pig charm in your wealth spot for abundant harmony.