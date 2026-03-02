Bulacan 4PH project begins unit turnover

The government has started handing over housing units under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, with an initial batch of beneficiaries receiving homes at a major development in Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

Officials of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) led the ceremonial awarding of units at Sta. Maria Highlands, one of several Expanded 4PH projects underway in the province. Once completed, the development is expected to provide housing for at least 30,000 individuals.

The project, backed by the Pag-IBIG Fund, consists of 33 multi-story residential buildings with 11,016 condominium-style units. The complex includes shared facilities and open spaces aimed at providing a livable community environment.

More than 1,000 working class beneficiaries initially received certificates and symbolic keys to their units at the development in Barangay Catmon.

Unrelenting housing drive

“Sta. Maria Highlands is yet another proof of the continued rollout of President Marcos Jr.’s Expanded 4PH program. We will keep awarding housing units in different parts of the country,” Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said in Filipino.

During the event, Aliling inspected a completed 14-story building and led in the unveiling of the project marker.

Local officials, including Bulacan 6th District Rep. Salvador Pleyto and Sta. Maria Mayor Omeng Ramos, expressed support for the program and thanked the national government for extending housing assistance to the residents.

Senior DHSUD and Pag-IBIG Fund officials also attended the ceremony.