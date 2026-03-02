AFAB GAD Congress set for Bataan Freeport

The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) will hold its Gender and Development (GAD) Congress at the AFAB Administration Building in Mariveles, Bataan on 19 March as part of the National Women’s Month celebration.

With the theme “An Awareness Orientation on Anti-Rape Law and Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act,” the event is organized by AFAB’s GAD Committee to support the enforcement of Republic Act 8353 (Anti-Rape Law of 1997) and Republic Act 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003), as amended by RA 11862.

“Through this initiative, AFAB aims to empower its workforce, stakeholders, and the community with a strong understanding of these legal frameworks to foster a gender-fair culture and an inclusive workplace,” the committee said.

The Congress will invite two representatives from each company inside the Freeport to ensure that the key messages reach all employees.

For inquiries, AFAB advised contacting Michelle U. Canlas at (0946) 663-9626 or Ronalyn B. Esquivel at (0919) 605-0661, or via email at gad@afab.gov.ph

AFAB continues to strengthen its GAD initiatives in alignment with the Magna Carta of Women (RA 9710), promoting inclusive, safe, and gender-fair workplaces through policies, trainings, and programs such as the Safe Spaces Act.