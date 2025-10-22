SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
FASHION / BEAUTY

Your aura, your lippy

Your aura can now be worn in just a swipe.
Your aura can now be worn in just a swipe.
Published on

Aura is the invisible attitude you carry and the energy you exude before you ever speak. It's the quiet assurance of a well-timed grin, the warmth of a shared glance, and the fearlessness of being yourself. 

Sometimes it starts with a color swipe. Your aura can now be worn thanks to barenbliss' Aura Mood Transferproof Lip Cream.

Every color in this 12-color collection represents a mood in motion, whether it's the tranquil grace of Whisper Willow, the flirting spark of Second Date, or the after-dark intimacy of Midnight Talk.

 Available in two finishes—Matte and Vinyl—each lip cream is more than just pigment; it's a window into how you wish to feel and be felt.

The Matte finish, driven by Gemstone Mineral Care, provides a velvety, transfer-proof stain that lasts up to 36 hours—your aura remains constant. 

The Vinyl finish reflects your shine while providing the same durability of a high-gloss polish, all encased in a sleek mirrored box that transforms every touch-up into a moment of reflection.

Aura Mood is a daily moodboard, a beauty ritual that responds to your emotions while maintaining comfort and elegance. 

Because when your lips express your emotions, your aura follows.

Aura

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph