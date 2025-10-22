Upset in the making?

There was a time not so long ago when Siyakholwa Kuse’s career was on a seemingly-uncontrollable tailspin.

Kuse, who challenges Filipino champion Melvin Jerusalem for the World Boxing Council (WBC) strawweight crown on 29 October, was hooked on drugs and looked done as a fighter.

“He went through rigorous processes of cleansing — and that required 45 days; he weighed 45kg — a zombie, weak, underweight and heavily dehydrated,” manager Mlandeli Tengimfene told The Sowetan.

Since then, Kuse has bounced back and brings to the Smart Araneta Coliseum during the 50th anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila a win-loss-draw record of 9-2-1 with four knockouts.

“I am going to Philippines and I will make sure I win the fight,” Kuse said during a sendoff for the long trip to Manila.

Kuse, 22, insists he will bring Jerusalem’s head and present it alongside the WBC belt when he returns home.

“It’s either I stop him or I beat him clean.”

They were expected to land at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Wednesday nigh, his entourage made up of chief trainer Manny Fernandes, assistant trainer Richard Fernandes and chief handler Brian Mitchell.

Kuse’s corner is rock-solid since it also has Mitchell, one of South Africa’s legendary champions, who used to be the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation junior-lightweight titleholder.

“We are leaving on the 21st of this month. I can tell you now that Kuse is getting better and better. He’s improving very well. I expect a great performance and we have a very good chance of winning this fight even though we will be fighting in our opponent’s backyard,” Fernandes remarked.

Kuse believes his preparation and desire would propel him to the top.

“This is a big thing for me. I am fit (to win),” said the lefty from Eastern Cape.

Jerusalem will be making the third defense of the WBC 105-pound title after getting past Mexican mandatory challenger Luis Castillo last year and Japanese Yudai Shigeoka last March in Nagoya.

He enters the fabled venue where Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier waged a 14-round war in 1975 with a 24-3-0 with 12 knockouts.