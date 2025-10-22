Unauthorized road closures snarl traffic during Teachers’ Day in Laoag

What was meant to be a joyous celebration for teachers turned into frustration for hundreds of motorists after several roads leading to the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena were closed early Wednesday morning, 22 October, causing heavy traffic across the city.

In a video sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE by Jalil Syed, vehicles were seen crawling through alternate routes as drivers tried to navigate the early-morning congestion.

“Galing ako bypass, then lalabas sana ako sa INNHS. Pero since sarado, sa DENR–Registry of Deeds ako dumaan. Pero grabe pa rin, bro — isang oras bago makalabas. Na-late nga anak ko sa school pati misis ko sa work,” Jalil said.

Other motorists felt the same frustration, describing the gridlock as exhausting and unnecessary. Yet amid the anger, one reminder echoed through the chaos — that the wonders our teachers give us deserve celebration, but never at the expense of public order, safety, and mobility.

Following the public backlash, Laoag City Vice Mayor Ray Carlos Fariñas issued a statement clarifying that the 13th Sangguniang Panlungsod did not issue any ordinance or executive order authorizing the road closures.

“The traffic rerouting and road closures were unauthorized,” the statement read. “Under the Local Government Code (R.A. 7160), only the City Mayor, through a written order, or the Sangguniang, through legislation, may authorize such actions. The PNP cannot independently close public roads.”

Fariñas acknowledged that while Teachers’ Day is a time of appreciation, it should not compromise the welfare of the public.

“The early closure of roads at 6:00 a.m. caused heavy traffic and inconvenience to many Laoagueños, especially students,” he said.

He added that the council will investigate the matter to determine accountability and ensure appropriate administrative actions.

“The 13th Sangguniang Panlungsod apologizes for the inconvenience caused and remains committed to upholding the law and protecting public welfare,” the statement concluded.

As of press time, traffic in the affected areas had returned to normal, but the incident continues to stir conversations on coordination, accountability, and the balance between celebration and public convenience.