Two of Metro South’s most wanted arrested in separate anti-drug operations — SPD

Operatives under the Southern Police District (SPD) arrested two of Metro South’s most wanted individuals in separate manhunt operations this week, both facing charges for drug-related offenses.

In Pasay, operatives from the city police station arrested 34-year-old alias “Jomart” along P. Dandan Street, Barangay 51, at around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday. He is listed as the No. 10 Most Wanted Person at the station level for this month.

According to the SPD, the arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued by the Pasay Regional Trial Court for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He is currently under the custody of the Pasay Police Warrant and Subpoena Section for documentation and court return.

On Tuesday, Makati’s No. 7 Most Wanted, identified as 28-year-old alias “Aljon,” was nabbed during a joint operation in Pag-asa Village, Barangay Pilar, Las Piñas City.

According to the SPD, the suspect, a construction worker, was arrested under a warrant for possession of illegal drugs and is now detained at the Las Piñas Police Headquarters.