Tropical Depression Salome remains stationary near Batanes

Tropical Depression Salome has maintained its strength while remaining stationary near Batanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Wednesday.

As of 1 p.m., the center of Salome was located approximately 255 kilometers north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph.

The weather disturbance is forecast to move slowly southwestward, possibly passing close to or making landfall over Batanes by Wednesday night or early Thursday before tracking near the Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA said Salome may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes, the western Babuyan Islands, and the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte. The state weather bureau added that a slight intensification into a tropical storm is not ruled out.

A Gale Warning has also been issued for the seaboards of Extreme Northern Luzon, where “very rough seas” of up to 4.5 meters are expected off Batanes, and up to four meters off Ilocos Norte and the Babuyan Islands. Mariners of small vessels are strongly advised to remain in port.

Moderate to rough seas are also expected along the coasts of Isabela, La Union, Zambales, and the Kalayaan Islands, while strong to gale-force gusts may affect the coastal and upland areas of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and Batanes until Friday.

Residents in Northern Luzon are urged to take precautions against possible flooding and to closely monitor updates and advisories from local authorities.