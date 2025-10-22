Treats with tricks: Halloween parties, events 2025
This Halloween, horrors lurk in every corner. Some would decorate their houses with different kinds of ghosts, ghouls, skeletons and other supernatural creatures, along with friendly Jack o’ Lanterns. Others might be streaming scary movies as early as now to really bring in the spooky vibe, and some are turning up the chills this Halloween with food.
For those looking for more Halloween hangouts, check out the following:
Black Swan Halloween Soirée
Step into a world of the unknown this Halloween where a bounty of the dark, thrilling side of life anticipates your arrival at Solaire Resort North. Revel in the nightly elegance of the Black Swan Halloween Soirée atop Quezon City this 31 October, where the moon-lit horizon surrounds you for an electrifying evening of mystery and spirits ready to be unleashed with each sip.
Heed the Black Swan’s call this Halloween where a night of sophisticated mystery awaits partygoers. Spirits are unleashed this 31 October as Skybar partners with Bacardí Philippines to create exclusive and exciting new cocktails just for everyone this Halloween.
Let the revelry begin for P1,000++ per person, with unlimited servings of boldly delicious cocktails and delicately curated luxury bottle packages made for a night of exhilaration. Immerse yourself in a darkly glamorous atmosphere on a rooftop by the stars where you can toast, mingle and dance at this one-night-only event.
‘Shrektacular’ Trick-or-Treat
Families and pets are invited to join a fairytale adventure as Newport World Resorts celebrates Halloween with a Shrektacular Trick-or-Treat event at Newport Mall on 25 October.
Inspired by the world of Shrek the Musical, the festive event transforms the country’s premier lifestyle and entertainment destination into a whimsical kingdom of fun and fantasy. Young dreamers and furry companions embark on a mall-wide adventure filled with themed surprises, interactive activities and enchanting encounters across participating establishments.
The fun begins even before Halloween weekend. Registration for the Shrektacular Trick-or-Treat event runs from 18 to 24 October, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. at the 2F Concierge, Newport Mall.
Halloween Hunters Quest
Araneta City is turning Halloween into a spook-fest adventure with “Halloween Hunters Quest”, a citywide quest for kids and families. It’s a celebration that will transform the City of Firsts into a vibrant playground of eerie costumes, treats, and interactive experiences.
With Halloween fast approaching, Araneta City is pulling out all the stops to offer one of the metro’s biggest and most imaginative celebrations for kids and families.
On 26 October, young ‘hunters’ are invited to explore Gateway Mall 2, Gateway Mall 1, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza, and check out participating stores that will hand out treats in a massive trick-or-treat experience. The activity areas of these malls will also host different activities to hype up the celebration.
At Gateway Mall 2, the spotlight shines on the Hunters Costume Contest, where kids can strut their spooky style and compete for the title of Idol of the Day. There will also be free photobooth, face painting, and a kiddie salon to help participants complete their Halloween transformation.
Gateway Mall 1 brings the fun with inflatables, a photobooth, and a kiddie salon. These are perfect for kids who want to bounce, pose, and glam up for the day.
Ali Mall will host Hunters Unleashed: A Kids & Pets Halloween Quest, a dual celebration for children and their furry companions. Highlights include a pet parade and costume contest, pet buffet, pet playzone, and a pawsome raffle. Kids can also enjoy inflatables and photo ops.
At Farmers Plaza, the Halloween runway opens with the Flare Fashion Show, where kids showcase their best Halloween looks. Side offers include an open-for-all photobooth, face painting, and a kiddie salon to round out the experience.