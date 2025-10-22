Treats with tricks: Halloween parties, events 2025

This Halloween, horrors lurk in every corner. Some would decorate their houses with different kinds of ghosts, ghouls, skeletons and other supernatural creatures, along with friendly Jack o’ Lanterns. Others might be streaming scary movies as early as now to really bring in the spooky vibe, and some are turning up the chills this Halloween with food.

For those looking for more Halloween hangouts, check out the following:

Black Swan Halloween Soirée

Step into a world of the unknown this Halloween where a bounty of the dark, thrilling side of life anticipates your arrival at Solaire Resort North. Revel in the nightly elegance of the Black Swan Halloween Soirée atop Quezon City this 31 October, where the moon-lit horizon surrounds you for an electrifying evening of mystery and spirits ready to be unleashed with each sip.

Heed the Black Swan’s call this Halloween where a night of sophisticated mystery awaits partygoers. Spirits are unleashed this 31 October as Skybar partners with Bacardí Philippines to create exclusive and exciting new cocktails just for everyone this Halloween.

Let the revelry begin for P1,000++ per person, with unlimited servings of boldly delicious cocktails and delicately curated luxury bottle packages made for a night of exhilaration. Immerse yourself in a darkly glamorous atmosphere on a rooftop by the stars where you can toast, mingle and dance at this one-night-only event.