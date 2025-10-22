Toyota PH launches all-new ATIV, its most affordable hybrid yet

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is inviting the public to experience the all-new Toyota ATIV, the most affordable hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) in the brand’s lineup, at Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre in Bonifacio Global City from 24 to 26 October 2025.

The public event will feature test drives of the all-new Toyota ATIV across its different variants, including the highly anticipated hybrid model. Guests can also explore the car’s smart design, advanced technology, and innovative hybrid features, as well as join interactive activities, win prizes, and consult with dealer marketing professionals.

TMP said its nationwide network of Toyota dealers has also joined the pre-launch campaign, giving more customers the opportunity to see and experience the ATIV firsthand in showrooms nationwide.

“We know that a lot of Filipinos, particularly those aspiring to have an HEV as their first vehicle, are eagerly awaiting the release of the Toyota ATIV,” shared Elijah Marcial, TMP First Vice President for Marketing.“The Toyota ATIV launch at the Bonifacio Global City Amphitheatre and Toyota Dealers nationwide are great opportunities for everyone to see how electrified technology can fit seamlessly to their unique needs. With the launch of the ATIV as part of our Beyond Zero campaign, we’re not just aiming to make owning a hybrid easy and worry-free, we’re working to create a better, more sustainable future for all.”

Marcial said the ATIV embodies “The Toyota Choice” — a vehicle that delivers style, comfort, and efficiency in one reliable package.

“Choosing the All-New Toyota ATIV is a smart move for those who want style, comfort, and efficiency in one reliable package,” she said. “It represents what The Toyota Choice is all about: giving Filipinos the freedom to choose a car that truly fits their lifestyle and budget, while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with Toyota’s trusted quality and value.”

TMP Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco also highlighted Toyota’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, noting that the ATIV aligns with the company’s vision of accessible electrified mobility for all Filipinos.

The Toyota ATIV public launch runs from October 24 to 26, offering guests a hands-on look at the brand’s newest hybrid technology. Customers may also visit www.toyota.com.ph/ativ for more details or to send product inquiries online.