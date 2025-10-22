Thunderbelles eye third straight win

Games today:

(FilOil EcoOil Centre)

1:30 p.m. — Chery Tiggo

vs Galeries Tower

4 p.m. — Akari vs Petro Gazz

6:30 p.m. — Creamline

vs ZUS Coffee

ZUS Coffee stakes its unbeaten record in an acid test against defending champion Creamline in Pool B action of the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference today at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

After a weeklong rest, the Thunderbelles charge back to battle at 6:30 p.m. in a busy triple-header playdate.

Meanwhile, winless teams Chery Tiggo and Galeries Tower clash at 1:30 p.m. while undefeated Akari hunts for a third straight win against Petro Gazz at 4 p.m

ZUS Coffee is on a roll, beating the EV Crossovers in four sets to open its campaign before crushing the Highrisers, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16, on 14 October.

The Thunderbelles are making a serious run, all thanks to American reinforcement Anna DeBeer.

She dropped 37 points against Chery Tiggo before logging 18 in a clinical beating of Galeries Tower.

DeBeer braces for a high-stakes duel with Cool Smashers counterpart Coco Schwan and her deep supporting cast.

Despite their hot start, ZUS Coffee head coach Jerry Yee remains cautious.

“We’re still a work in progress. There are still a lot of lapses we need to address. We’re waiting for the tougher teams — that’s when everything we’re working on will really come out,” Yee said.

Creamline has regained its fine form, dominating the Angels and Galeries Tower after an opening day loss to the Chargers.