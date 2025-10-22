The hidden flood control system built into Filinvest City’s parks

Filinvest City’s lush parks and scenic waterways are more than just beautiful landscapes — they form a quiet yet vital system that helps protect the city from flooding.



Recently, Filinvest City began dredging works at the Water Garden as part of its ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and maintain its natural waterways. The project is a regular part of the city’s long-term care program to keep its landscapes resilient and its environment in balance with the surrounding urban setting.



Dredging involves the careful removal of natural buildup along the riverbed to restore depth and support steady water movement. During dredging, the water level may appear lower or sections of the riverbed may be visible—an expected and temporary stage that allows teams to safely refresh the waterway. Once complete, the river returns to its normal level.



This process keeps waterways healthy and ensures they perform their essential functions throughout the year. It also prepares the system for the rainy season, when managing water flow becomes critical to the comfort and safety of those who live, work, and visit the city.



The river flows toward Laguna de Bay, passing through Filinvest City where it is carefully integrated into the urban landscape. Within the city, the river passes through Filinvest City’s park system beginning at Creekside Park, a wetland designed to act as a natural buffer for overflow. Its soft, vegetated edges absorb and filter runoff before it continues downstream. This process not only prevents erosion but also creates a thriving habitat for birds and aquatic life, turning flood management into an ecological feature.



The flow continues to River Park supported by a series of dams and weirs that regulate water movement along its length, ensuring a smooth, controlled rhythm that benefits both the ecosystem and those who enjoy the open space.