Tamaraws on a roll, shock Blue Eagles

Games on Saturday:

(SM Mall of Asia Arena)

1:30 p.m. — Adamson vs UE

4:30 p.m. — La Salle vs UST

Jorick Bautista hit a pair of clutch long bombs to fuel Far Eastern University’s telling late-game rally for a 75-68 payback win over Ateneo de Manila University to start the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s basketball tournament second round on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tamaraws unleashed a closing 12-1 blitz to erase a four-point deficit with under four minutes left to seal their second win in a row for a 3-5 win-loss record.

Bautista scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the payoff period to lead FEU’s charge in avenging its 83-86 overtime loss to the now skidding Blue Eagles in their season-opening encounter in the first round.

“So happy for this win. This is the result of our team’s effort. We’ve been working hard in training, although we know we have little rest. We keep pushing each other, keep helping each other and play for our families, for FEU and for our teammates,” Bautista said.

Down, 63-67, with 2:47 left, the Tamaraws racked up seven unanswered points with Janrey Pasaol and Luke Felipe hitting back-to-back baskets before Bautista’s go-ahead trey.

Dom Escobar stopped Ateneo’s bleeding with a split from the line but Bautista struck again with a corner three-pointer for a 73-68 advantage with 28.7 left.

The Blue Eagles had two attempts on their next possession but Jared Bahay and Escobar missed their good looks from the outside.

FEU center Mo Konateh put the game out of reach for Ateneo with a pair of free throws for a 75-68 lead in the 5.4 seconds.

“We had a meeting with Jorick and Janrey and talked about the expectations that I know are high and can sometimes be unfair, but they’re so talented and therefore needed to lead by example. These last two games, they have been like what I’ve envisioned — being the best two guards in the league,” Tamaraws head coach Sean Chambers said after his team survived a match that saw 17 lead changes and seven deadlocks.

Kirby Mongcopa had 15 points and nine rebounds, Pasaol had a double-double of 15 markers and 13 assists while Konateh, who played through leg cramps and sprain, added monster numbers of 15 points and 17 boards to go with three blocks, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes of play for FEU.

The Blue Eagles continued their downward spiral with a fourth straight defeat for a 4-4 card at fifth spot.

Escobar and Waki Espina led Ateneo with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Bahay returned after sitting out the Blue Eagles’ last game of the first round due to a shoulder injury. He played for almost 13 minutes, contributing three points and one assist.