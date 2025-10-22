Surfs up in Siargao for WSL qualifiers

Siargao Island transforms anew as the epicenter of one of the most engaging watersports as the World Surfing League (WSL) stages the Siargao International Cup – a Qualifying Series (QS) 6000 event – for eight days starting Thursday.

“We expect a lot of elite surfing action with all the athletes chasing as many points as possible in the Qualifying Series,” said Ty Sorati, tour director of the WSL Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

“For eight days, the world surfing community will be glued to Siargao, one of three elite surfing destinations in this part of the globe.

With 128 competing in the men’s category and 64 in the women’s section, Siargao, known as the Surfing Capital of the Philippines, will be a fitting kick-off for three other WSL QS events set in the next three months.

“This is the highest-ranking WSL Qualifying Series ever in the Philippines, which is fast becoming a premier destination for professional surf events. It is open to global participants beyond Asia Pacific,” said John Carby, sports technical director of SDMI Sports, the official Philippine license holder and event operator.

Presidential son William Vincent Araneta Marcos heads the local organizing committee that includes Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Patò” Gregorio, Isabela 5th District and House Committee on Youth and Sports chairman Rep. Mike Dy and Aurora Lone District Rep. Rommel Angara.

World No. 3 and longboard champion Jay-R Esquivel and Nildie Blancada of the Siargao Surf Association are two of the Philippine bets in Siargao, which forms part of the PSC’s sports tourism advocacy that puts premium on the country hosting major international competitions.

After Siargao, the WSL goes to Baler from 17 to 23 November and La Union from 11 to 16 January and 20 to 26 January.