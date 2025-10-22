SC to review Sandiganbayan proposal to fast-track flood control cases

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday said the Supreme Court (SC) will review the proposal of Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Geraldine Econg to expedite the proceedings and resolve cases related to the anomalous flood control projects in less than a year.

The Chief Justice made the statement during the third anniversary of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations (SPJI), the five-year blueprint for judicial reform under his term, held at the Manila Hotel.

Econg said the anti-graft court will submit to the SC for approval the expedited rules to cover cases expected to be filed before it in connection with the flood control scandal. Under the draft rules, these cases could be resolved within six to eight months.

However, Gesmundo remained non-committal, emphasizing that the proposal must first be discussed by the Court en banc.

“So any suggestions or recommendations from the Sandiganbayan as to extradite the cases involving flood control projects, for sure we will review immediately, see to it that they are implemented and properly drafted,” Gesmundo explained.

Meanwhile, SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said that while the Sandiganbayan may craft administrative measures to expedite proceedings, it still needs the approval of the Supreme Court en banc before implementation.

“It’s the Supreme Court that has the authority to come up and promulgate rules and procedures… They can recommend, but ultimately it is the Supreme Court who will approve it,” Ting clarified.

When asked what kind of support the SC could provide to the Sandiganbayan, Ombudsman, and other bodies investigating the flood control mess, Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen stressed the importance of maintaining judicial impartiality.

“At the end of the day, we will have to receive the evidence and we are hoping that the cases are built up properly—meaning to say that they can discover the evidence, they can effectively maintain the evidence, preserve and present it the proper way and at the proper time,” Leonen said.

He added that all pillars of justice must work together in investigating and resolving the flood control controversy.