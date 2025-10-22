Sandigan seeks faster flood inquiry

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday said the Supreme Court would review the proposal to be submitted by Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Geraldine Econg to expedite proceedings and resolve cases in connection with the anomalous flood control projects in less than a year.

Gesmundo made the statement during the third anniversary of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations (SPJI), the five-year blueprint for judicial reform under his term, held at the Manila Hotel.

Econg said the anti-graft court will submit to the SC for its approval the expedited rules to cover cases related to flood control projects that are expected to be filed before it.

Under the new rules being drafted, these cases could be resolved in six to eight months.

But Gesmundo was noncommittal as he noted that such a proposal would have to be first tackled by the Court.

“So any suggestions or recommendations from the Sandiganbayan to extradite the cases involving flood control projects for sure we will review immediately and see to it that they are implemented and properly drafted,” Gesmundo said.

En banc okay needed

Meanwhile, SC Spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said while the Sandiganbayan may formulate administrative measures to expedite proceedings, it still needs the approval of the Court en banc before it can be implemented.

“It’s the Supreme Court that has the authority to come up with and promulgate rules and procedures. They can recommend, but ultimately, it is the Supreme Court that will approve it,” Ting explained.

Meanwhile, when asked what support the SC can provide to the Sandiganbayan, the Ombudsman, and other bodies investigating the flood control mess, SC Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said that “it has to remain impartial.”

“At the end of the day, we will have to receive the evidence and we are hoping that the cases are built up properly, meaning that they can discover the evidence, they can effectively maintain the evidence, preserve and present it in the proper way and at the proper time,” Leonen said.

He said that all pillars of justice should work together in investigating the flood control controversy.