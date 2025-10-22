Ruffa Gutierrez honors parents’ timeless love story

Ruffa Gutierrez finds her greatest love story not on screen, but right at home—with her parents, showbiz icons Annabelle Rama and Eddie Gutierrez.

In a heartfelt social media post, Ruffa shared a touching glimpse into the enduring romance of her parents, who have been together for more than five decades.

“I called my mom earlier and she said, ‘Mamaya na, Ruffita. Inaasikaso ko pa si Daddy mo,’ then hung up,” she wrote. “Over the past few weeks, while Dad hasn’t been feeling well, I’ve watched how Mom poured all her time and energy into caring for him. Seeing them still in love after 52 years together makes me believe that forever really does exist.”

For Ruffa, witnessing her parents’ devotion has become a mirror of what true partnership means—anchored not on perfection, but on faith, patience, and unwavering commitment.

She continued, “Watching my parents and how they’ve stood the test of time made me realize two things:

First, I’m grateful to still be able to spend quality time with them—and I’m speaking on behalf of my siblings too. Family is everything.”

The second, she said, was a quiet realization about her own journey. “After all the ups and downs I’ve faced—the heartbreaks, the lessons, and the moments where I had to stand strong on my own—I’m holding on to the promise that God doesn’t want me to give up on the dream of having a beautiful family. Because I deserve it. And I’m worth it.”

Ruffa’s message resonated deeply with fans who have followed her life through triumphs and trials, from being crowned Binibining Pilipinas World in 1993 to becoming one of Philippine television’s most recognized personalities.

Her reflection serves as both a tribute and a reminder—that love, when rooted in faith and family, truly endures the test of time. And for Ruffa Gutierrez, that living example of love continues to shine brightest through the unwavering bond of her parents, Annabelle and Eddie.