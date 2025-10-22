Ready for tee off

STA. ROSA, Laguna — At a time when headlines in the Philippines are too often clouded by controversy and corruption, a different kind of spotlight shines this week — this time from the fairways of Sta. Elena Golf Club here, where the world’s golfing elite have landed for the International Series Philippines presented by Bingo Plus.

And standing right in the heart of it all is Miguel Tabuena, the country’s most accomplished golfer of this generation, who finds himself paired with none other than Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen — both major champions, both giants of the global game.

They tee off at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, in what may be the most high-profile grouping ever witnessed on Philippine soil.

The gravity of the moment is not lost on Tabuena — or the country’s growing legion of golf fans.

“I want to give it my best shot and proudly keep the Philippine flag above my ear,” Tabuena said.

“You always want to perform well in your home country, but still, you have to treat it like any other event.”

The 31-year-old Filipino, a member of this exclusive country club south of Metro Manila, downplayed whatever home-course advantage he has.

“These guys on my right are major winners, and they’ll adapt to anything, right? So I guess course knowledge isn’t such a big factor this week,” said Tabuena, referring to Johnson and Reed, who joined him at the press conference on Wednesday.

Johnson and Reed are first-time Philippine visitors and underscored the importance of growing the game.

“Obviously, LIV has done a great job. The Asian Tour, playing all across the world — bringing golf to parts of the world that I’ve never been to, and that a lot of these golfers have never been to. I think it’s great for the game. The game of golf is growing a lot, and playing in places like this really helps,” Johnson said.

Indeed, this week, the Philippines isn’t making noise for scandal or spectacle. It’s turning heads for something else entirely: World-class competition, lush championship golf, and a homegrown hero ready to walk stride for stride with two of the sport’s most iconic names.

Johnson, a former World No. 1 and two-time major winner, brings his swagger and long-game dominance to Sta. Elena for the first time.

Oosthuizen, the silky-smooth 2010 Open champion from South Africa, is no stranger to pressure or precision.

Together with Tabuena, they form a trio that instantly elevates this event into something more than just another tournament — it’s a statement.

A statement that the Philippines can host the world. That its athletes can compete with the best. And that, even just for a week, golf can offer a refreshing narrative: one of excellence, unity, and quiet pride.

Crowds are expected to gather early and deep along the fairways, not just to catch a glimpse of Johnson’s towering drives or Oosthuizen’s effortless swings, but to roar for one of their own — Tabuena, carrying not just his bag, but the hopes of a nation eager for good news.

Ten other Filipinos are in the field, including Angelo Que, who at 46 is one of the oldest players.

The others are Justin Quiban, Sean Ramos, Clyde Mondilla, Keanu Jahns, Rupert Zaragosa, Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus, Enrico Gallardo and amateur Perry Josef Bucay.

Two other major champions are in the flights sandwiching Johnson’s.

At 11:50 a.m., 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel plays alongside Australian Wade Ormsby and Japanese Jinichiro Kozuma.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters winner, is paired with American compatriot John Carlin and South African Dean Burmester at 11:30 a.m.

Patrick Reed believes mastering the par-5s will be crucial this week.

“You have to take care of them by being smart, but also try to get as many birdies as possible,” said the former Masters champion. “The par-3s on the front are beasts compared to the back. For me, the big thing is driving it straight and being smart on the par-5s.”

Meanwhile, Tabuena praised the course conditions despite the recent stretch of bad weather.

“I played nine holes on Monday, and it’s night and day from what it was a few weeks ago,” he said.

“I’m very happy with how the course has held up.”