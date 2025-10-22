Radisson brings Premier brand to Phl

Radisson Hotel Group has signed a management agreement for LIME Resort Bohol, marking the Asia Pacific debut of the Radisson Individuals Premier brand and advancing the its expansion strategy in the Philippine hospitality market.

The beachfront property, located in Panglao, Bohol, will be rebranded as LIME Resort Bohol, a member of Radisson Individuals Premier, and is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

“At Lime Hotels and Resorts, our mission has always been to elevate the Filipino hospitality experience and showcase it on the world stage. Partnering with the Radisson Hotel Group to rebrand Lime Resort Bohol as ‘Lime Resort Bohol, A Member of Radisson Individuals Premier’ is a strategic move that allows us to do just that,” Emil Po, Chief Executive Officer of Lime Hotels and Resorts, said on Wednesday.

“This partnership brings the best of both worlds, Lime’s signature warmth and uniquely Filipino service, together with Radisson’s global standards, sales and distribution network, and recognition among international travelers,” he added.

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, said the partnership reflects the company’s strategy to diversify its offerings in the region.

“We are proud to introduce Radisson Individuals Premier to the Philippines with LIME Resort Bohol, a member of Radisson Individuals Premier, a property that perfectly reflects the brand’s commitment to authentic local experiences combined with upper-upscale hospitality,” he said.

Located 15 minutes from Bohol-Panglao International Airport, the 138-room resort will feature One-Bedroom Lagoon Suites, One-Bedroom Beachfront Villas, and Two-Bedroom Sky Penthouses.

Amenities will include two restaurants, a rooftop bar, a beach club, a pool bar, and direct access to Napaling Reef, a popular diving site.

Radisson Individuals Premier is part of Radisson Hotel Group’s newly expanded Radisson Individuals brand architecture, which now includes Premier, Boutique, and Retreat extensions.