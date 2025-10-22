Phl golfers start AYG bids

MANAMA, Bahrain — Top young Filipino shotmakers begin their bid in the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) golf competition on Thursday at the Royal Golf Club in Riffa.

Patrick Tambalque, proven winner on the Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT), and American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) titlist Eliana Saga head the team, which features other JPGT standouts in the 54-hole individual and team tournament.

JPGT Splendido Taal champion Charles Serdenia and JPGT Pinewoods winner Tristan Padilla also see action for the Philippine boys’ squad.

Saga, winner of the AJGA Junior at The Mission Club in Lompoc, California, lead the girls’ team alongside Precious Zaragosa — JPGT winner at Luisita and Sherwood Hills — and JPGT South Pacific champion Crista Miñoza.

The Philippine team had two days in Bahrain ahead of the tournament — enough time, coach Ramon Brobio said, to familiarize themselves with the Colin Montgomerie-designed course, which recently hosted the DP World Tour’s Bahrain Championship.

Tapped by the National Golf Association of the Philippines only this year, Brobio said they skipped Royal Golf Club simulation sessions in favor of seeing and experiencing the actual conditions.

“It’s different when you see the actual grass, wind conditions and temperature, we’ll see,” said Brobio, who coached Miguel Tabuena and Princess Superal in their junior years.