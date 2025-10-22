NREA marks 34th year, vows support for DHSUD’s housing goals

The National Real Estate Association (NREA), one of the country’s leading organizations in the housing industry, has vowed to uphold excellence and support the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) in its mission to provide adequate homes for Filipinos, as it celebrates its 34th founding anniversary.

“For the past 34 years, NREA has been fostering a culture of excellence in its service to the real estate industry. This guides NREA in building a community among its members and stakeholders, as well as among partners,” said Consultant Imelda Magtoto, NREA’s past president and current chairperson.

Top housing leaders headline this year’s anniversary celebration themed “34 Years Strong: Shaping the Future of Real Estate,” which will be graced by DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz, renowned architect and urban planner Nathaniel von Einsiedel, and PHIVOLCS Secretary Teresito A. Bacolcol.

Also among the guests are heads of DHSUD’s key shelter agencies, including Marilene Acosta, President and CEO of Pag-IBIG Fund, and Renato Tobias, President and CEO of the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation.

Although NREA was founded in September 1991, its anniversary celebrations in October coincide with the real estate industry’s observance of National Shelter Month, Atty. Tolentino clarified.

Aside from program updates from housing leaders, the event will also feature the Mass Oath-taking and Pinning Ceremony for newly accredited real estate salespersons, with PRBRES Chairperson Ofelia Binag officiating.

The celebration is supported by the Social Housing Finance Corporation, PHirst Park Homes Inc., Hausland Development Corp., Fiesta Communities, Duraville Realty and Development Corp., Davies Paint Philippines Inc., SM Development Corp., OFW Partylist, and Havitas Development Corp.