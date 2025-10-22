Maroons defang Bulldogs

University of the Philippines (UP) staved off National University’s (NU) relentless comeback bid to secure a 78-74 win and bounce back in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Harold Alarcon turned in his best performance of the season with 24 points, four assists, and three rebounds to lead the Fighting Maroons to a 5-3 win-loss record.

The graduating guard calmly sank all four of his free throws in the final seconds to seal the win for UP.

“As a senior in the team, I need to be composed. They will see that their senior player composed and it will spread,” Alarcon said.

For UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon, getting that 22-6 start in the first quarter gave them some breathing room when NU was catching up.

“It’s a big deal for us to have a strong start and that’s been rare for us not only in the UAAP but the whole year, whether it’s a tuneup game or a regular game,” Luanzon said.

“Our defense was able to hold up until the end. Got to give it to NU, there’s a reason why they’re the number one team.”

The victory also gave UP a head-to-head elimination round sweep of NU, having previously won 66-59 in the first round.

UP came out firing with a dominant 22-6 opening quarter, but NU clawed back in the middle periods, cutting the deficit to six entering the final frame, 56-50.

The Bulldogs trimmed the gap to just two early in the fourth, 57-55, but that was as close as they could get.

The Fighting Maroons held firm behind Alarcon’s poise and late-game composure to hold off the league leaders.

Rey Remogat added 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists for UP, while Reyland Torres chipped in 10 points and five boards.

Jake Figueroa led NU with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while Paul Francisco had 13 points and five steals.

The Scores:

UP (78) – Alarcon 24, Remogat 11, Torres 10, Stevens 7, Fortea 6, Bayla 6, Nnoruka 5, Abadiano 4, Palanca 3, Belmonte 2, Alter 0, Yniguez 0.

NU (74) – Figueroa 18, Francisco 13, Palacielo 11, Parks 7, Manansala 6, John 5, Santiago 4, Garcia 4, Padrones 4, Enriquez 2, Dela Cruz 0, Reyes 0, Solomon 0.

QUARTERS: 22-6, 41-29, 56-50, 78-74.