Marcy Teodoro vows to revive Marikina’s iconic shoe industry

Marikina City First District Representative Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro underscored the importance of reviving and strengthening the city’s shoe industry, saying it remains a vital part of both the identity and livelihood of thousands of Marikeños.

The city—known as the Shoe Capital of the Philippines, a lush valley bounded by mountains and crossed by a river—continues to showcase the world-class craftsmanship of its local shoemakers through products made “by hand and by heart.”

“Ang sapatos ng Marikina ay hindi lamang produkto, ito ay simbolo ng sipag, galing, at puso ng bawat pamilyang Marikeño. Patuloy nating susuportahan ang mga programang magpapatatag sa lokal na industriya,” Teodoro said.

For his part, Noel Evangelista, general manager of C Point Shoes, vowed to pursue the use of quality materials and modern design to help Marikina-made shoes compete globally.

“Ang C Point ay patunay na kayang makipagsabayan ng produktong Marikina sa mga kilalang international brands. Dito, bawat pares ay gawang puso, hindi makina,” Evangelista said.

With support from the local government and private partners, the city’s shoe sector is expected to gain renewed vigor, especially with the upcoming Marikina Shoe Festival set from 14 November 2025 to 18 January 2026. The event will highlight new creations and innovative designs from local shoemakers.

Teodoro said the festival aims to raise industry standards once more and reaffirm that Marikina-made shoes are symbols of greatness, durability, and Filipino identity.

“Ang sapatos ng Marikina ay hindi lang produkto — ito ay kuwento ng sipag, tiyaga, at talento ng ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Evangelista shared that C Point Shoes provides a lifetime warranty for its products and employs 60 regular workers, with some mothers receiving shoemaking machines to work from home.

Their handcrafted leather footwear, priced between P500 and P2,500, are sold at half the price of mall brands.

According to the Marikina Shoe Industry Development Office, demand for locally made and custom-designed leather shoes continues to grow, especially among professionals, officials, and overseas Filipino workers.

Despite challenges from cheap imported footwear, the local shoe industry remains stable thanks to government programs and community-driven initiatives.

Marikina-made brands also continue to reach international markets, exporting to Japan, Italy, and the United States.

This year’s Marikina Shoe Festival will showcase the latest in local craftsmanship and design excellence—a testament to the enduring legacy of Marikina’s shoemakers.