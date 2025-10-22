STA. ROSA, Laguna (AFP) — Veteran Angelo Que said Wednesday that the high quality of the field for this week’s Asian Tour event made it “like a major” for him and his fellow Filipino golfers.

Former Masters champions Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel, plus 2010 British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen, lead the most prestigious lineup ever assembled for a golf tournament in the Philippines.

Que, a 46-year-old three-time winner on the Asian Tour, said he was honored to be teeing up alongside golfing royalty in the inaugural International Series Philippines, beginning Thursday.

The tournament is one of nine enhanced events of the Asian Tour this season that carry a $2-million prize fund, far bigger than regular Asian Tour events.

“The International Series is on a different level when it comes to competition,” Que told reporters at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club, south of Manila.

“The level of play with these players is so different. It’s just another event for them. But to us, yes, it is somewhat like a major.”

Johnson, a former world No. 1, is impressed with the entry list.

“It’s my first time playing in the Philippines,” he said, admitting that the next couple of days will not be easy.

“The field is really good, a lot of great players, major winners, quality golfers.”

“Hopefully, this becomes something bigger in the future.”

Reed has played all over the world and is a regular visitor to Asia, where he will defend his Hong Kong Open title next week.

Despite being one of golf’s most global travelers, he is happy to still find fresh frontiers to conquer.

“It’s awesome to find new venues and new places, especially in this part of the world,” Reed said.

“I’m excited to be here in the Philippines for my first time, and, hopefully, in the future, we’ll see even more new venues helping expand the game.”

Reed added that he hopes the Filipinos’ hosting of the International Series will be the start of something big for Philippine golf.

“Yeah, I’d echo what DJ said. It’s great to see how strong the field is. It shows the organizers are really committed to growing the game through the International Series, bringing world-class players here,” he said.

“Hopefully, the buzz around this event helps golf in the Philippines grow faster. The easiest way to grow the game is to bring in the best players in the world to showcase golf and its fun side. That’s what I think this week will do, especially for younger generations.”

Miguel Tabuena, currently in the top 25 of the Asian Tour order of merit, is playing on his home course this week.

“I’d be lying if I said there’s no added pressure; there is,” said Tabuena, who grew up playing at Sta. Elena.

“But you have to treat it like any other event and not let the pressure break you. Of course, there’s pressure. You can’t avoid it. You have to face it head-on and just let it happen.”

“This is where I grew up playing. I’m very proud that Sta. Elena is actually hosting this event.

“It’s the biggest event that we’ve ever had in the Philippines.”