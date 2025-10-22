Lacson poised to return as Blue Ribbon chair — because why not? 'There are no takers'

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson may soon reclaim the helm of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC), just weeks after resigning amid criticism over his handling of the investigation into alleged “ghost” and substandard flood control projects.

Senator JV Ejercito, in a press briefing at the Senate on Tuesday, confirmed that Lacson is being considered to return as chairman of the BRC when the Senate resumes session on 10 November. The committee is tasked with investigating anomalies and corruption within the government.

“There are no takers,” Ejercito said when asked if a new chairman had been named following Lacson’s resignation on 6 October.

The vacancy comes as the Senate faces mounting public pressure to pursue accountability over the controversial flood control projects.

Lacson stepped down after fellow senators reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with how he led the probe. He previously lamented that “almost all” senators had budget insertions in the 2025 national budget.

Ejercito, who was rumored to be among those offended by Lacson’s remarks, denied any rift and clarified that the matter had been settled internally.

He noted that a caucus with Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has been done to clear the misunderstanding.

According to Ejercito, Sotto clarified Lacson’s remarks.

“We’re good,” he said, adding that Lacson had even suggested he take over the BRC chairmanship, an offer that Ejercito he already declined.

“The people are longing for answers amid the flood control scandals. No stones should be left unturned,” Ejercito stressed, underscoring the urgency for a capable and decisive leader to head the investigation.

Sotto, for his part, acknowledged the growing clamor, from both senators and the public, for Lacson to return.

“Long story. In the course of our many conversations, it has come to his (Sen Ping) attention re clamor of some of our colleagues and the public that he retake the comm,” Sotto told reporters in a Viber message.

When asked if Lacson is now 100 percent certain to return as BRC chairman, Sotto replied, "Yes, I believe so."

Leave minority out of majority’s internal rift

Earlier in the day, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano lamented that any changes in committee leadership are an internal matter for the majority and should not involve the Senate minority.

“There’s really no need for Senator Lacson to drag the minority into what’s clearly a family matter within the majority. As he admits, his decision to step down from the Blue Ribbon Committee didn’t come from the minority — it came from dissatisfaction within their own ranks. Let’s not rewrite history,” Cayetano said in a statement.

Cayetano was referring to the recent leadership reshuffles involving the powerful BRC, which has become a focal point of investigations into high-level corruption.

The post was previously held by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, whose term as chair, Cayetano emphasized, was supported by the majority for being firm, fair, and focused on identifying the “Masterminds and the Most Guilty” behind systemic corruption in government.

He then recalled that when Marcoleta took over the BRC and began leading hearings, including those on flood control projects, there were murmurs of a looming Senate “coup” — one that eventually materialized with the election of a new Senate President.

Despite the political shakeup, Cayetano said the transition under Escudero was handled with professionalism.

“And so the coup did happen, and a new SP was elected. But there was no drama, no intrigue, no blame-shifting from us — just quiet resolve,” he said.

“The leadership under SP Chiz made a decision, stood by it, and moved forward with respect for the institution. That’s how professional and mature leadership behaves when tested,” he added.