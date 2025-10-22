JGFP Interschool: ICA, DLSU Laguna show way

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Interschool Tournament continues its exciting run this Sunday, as it heads to the cool highlands of Baguio City for the next leg of the competition. Action resumes in both the Middle School and Junior High divisions, with young golfers eager to make their mark in the prestigious series.

The scenic Baguio Country Club will serve as the battleground for the Middle School division, while the challenging fairways of Pinewoods Golf Club will host the Junior High division matches. These iconic courses promise to test the skills and composure of the student-athletes as they vie for points and school pride.

Now at the halfway point of the tournament series, Immaculate Conception Academy (ICA) and De La Salle Laguna lead their respective divisions, while leadership in the remaining brackets remains evenly spread.

The standings:

SENIOR HIGH

Division 1 — Immaculate Conception Academy 1 388, Xavier San Juan 2 252, International School Manila 224, ICA 2 214, Everest Academy Manila 184, Xavier SJ 1 146, MGC New Life Academy 1 132, Saint Pedro Poveda College 69

Division 2 — PAREF Southridge 1 237, Miriam 189, Brent International School Manila 1 181, Xavier SJ 3 165, De la Salle Santiago Zobel 161, Life Academy International 122, Immaculate Conception Academy 4 115, Xavier SJ 4 97, ICA 3 65, PAREF Woodrose 45

Division 3 — Brent International 2 113, PAREF Southridge 2 92, Saint Jude Catholic School 67, Xavier SJ 5 65, The Beacon Academy 59, MGC New Life Academy 2 16, Miriam 2 10

JUNIOR HIGH

Division 1 — Xavier SJ 1 257, DLS-Zobel 248, Xavier SJ 2 239, Xavier SJ 3 231, Poveda 218, Ateneo de Manila 2 174, Homeschool Global 160, PAREF Woodrose 102

Division 2 — MGC New Life Academy 297, ICA 1 283, Xavier SJ 4 187, Ateneo 3 174, Everest Academy Manila 164, Reedley International School 159, Brent International School Subic 138, Brent International School Manila 130, Ateneo 1 115, Ateneo 4 96, PAREF Southridge 81, Miriam 45

Division 3 — DLS-Laguna 2 288, PAREF Southridge 2 163, DLS-Laguna 1 143, ICA 2 132, Xavier SJ 5 97, Xavier SJ 6 85, Everest Academy Manila 2 66, Xavier Nuvali 41

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Division 1 — Homeschool Global 2 302, Brent Manila 237, Homeschool Global 1 213, DLS-Zobel 208, Xavier SJ 2 198, Xavier SJ 1 130, ICA 112

Division 2 — DLS-Zobel 2 207, Assumption San Lorenzo 196, Xavier SJ 3 182, MGC New Life Christian Academy 178, PAREF Southridge 1 177, ICA 2 175, Xavier Nuvali 153, PAREF Woodrose 150, PAREF Southridge 2 123

Division 3 — Xavier Nuvali 2 182, ICA 3 93, The Beacon School Manila 93, PAREF Woodrose 2 64, Brent Manila 2 54, Everest Academy Manila 47, DLSU-Laguna 43

LOWER SCHOOL

Division 1 — ICA 269, PAREF Southridge 164, Assumption San Lorenzo 149, Xavier SJ 93

Division 2 — Brent 177, DLS-Zobel 136, Xavier SJ 3 131, PAREF Woodrose 130, Xavier Nuvali 2 126, Xavier Nuvali 122, Assumption San Lorenzo 2 113, Xavier SJ 2 96

Division 3 — DLSU-Laguna 73, ICA 2 73, Domuschola International School 70, PAREF Woodrose 2 67, Miriam 43, PAREF Southridge 2 43