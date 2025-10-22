ICI to livestream flood control probe starting next week

Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Chairman Andres Reyes on Wednesday announced that the commission will livestream its investigation into flood control anomalies, following growing calls for transparency in the ongoing probe.

Reyes said the livestream will begin next week, once technical preparations are completed.

“We will now go on livestream next week once we get to be able to have the technical capability with us already,” Reyes said.

The ICI chair also agreed that the commission—created through an executive order—needs greater authority to effectively pursue its mandate.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan welcomed the move, saying the public deserves to know the facts of the case and stay updated on the progress of the investigation.

“People would like to know the facts of the cases and to be updated about the progress of the investigation,” Pangilinan said.

The decision to go live follows a public clamor for openness and accountability in the handling of the multibillion-peso flood control projects under investigation.