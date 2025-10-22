‘Himig at Tinig Para Kay Inang Maria’ concert to honor Blessed Virgin Mary, aid elderly priests

Infinidad Events Management has announced the upcoming benefit concert “Himig at Tinig Para Kay Inang Maria” (Hymn and Voice for Mother Mary) — a sacred musical celebration honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary and her enduring role in the Catholic faith and Filipino spirituality.

The concert will take place on 25 October 2025, at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa, offering audiences a profound and faith-filled experience designed to uplift spirits and inspire hope through sacred and contemporary music.

October, traditionally dedicated to the Holy Rosary, makes the event especially meaningful as it reflects the deep Marian devotion embedded in Filipino Catholicism. The concert serves both as a communal act of veneration and as a tribute to Mary’s guidance and intercession in the lives of the faithful.

The program features a lineup of renowned Filipino artists, including Angeline Quinto, Frenchie Dy, and brothers Rannie and Lance Raymundo, who will perform a mix of traditional Marian hymns and modern Christian songs. Each performance aims to be a heartfelt offering of faith, love, and gratitude to the Blessed Mother.

Beyond its spiritual significance, “Himig at Tinig Para Kay Inang Maria” is also a benefit concert. Proceeds will support elderly and ailing priests who have dedicated their lives to serving the Church and their communities. Beneficiaries include 17 priests from Cardinal Sin’s Welcome Home in Manila, 20 from the Missionaries of the Poor, 10 from CICM Home Sweet Home in Baguio City, and 18 from St. Joseph Seniorate in Batangas.

Established in 2007, Infinidad Events Management is producing the concert, ensuring professional quality and heartfelt execution for this sacred celebration.

Tickets are available for P1,000, with proceeds going directly to the beneficiaries. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube via @infinidadtv3949. For inquiries, email infinidadeventsmanagement@gmail.com or contact 0917-891-0394 / 0916-616-6567.

Through music and devotion, the concert promises to unite faith, compassion, and community in one evening of praise and thanksgiving.