Health expert backs bill for free maternal immunization, expanded care

A health expert on Wednesday, 22 October, expressed support for a proposed law that seeks to provide free immunization for pregnant women and expand access to maternal care across the country.

In a statement, Dr. Martha Millar-Aquino of the Philippine Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology urged both the House of Representatives and the Senate to “act quickly and support” the measure.

“By expanding immunization and maternal healthcare, we can save thousands of mothers and children each year,” Millar-Aquino said.

Batanes Lone District Rep. Ciriaco “Jun” Gato Jr., chairperson of the House Committee on Health, refiled the Comprehensive Maternal Healthcare and Immunization Act, emphasizing the need to strengthen maternal health programs and protect Filipino mothers and newborns.

“Vaccination is a proven, life-saving intervention, and we must act now to ensure every mother and child has access to these essential services,” Gato stressed.

The measure updates House Bill (HB) 5684, first filed in the 19th Congress by then-Las Piñas Representative and now Senator Camille Villar, by integrating vaccines such as influenza and Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Acellular Pertussis (Tdap) into the national maternal healthcare program, along with other vaccines recommended by the Department of Health (DOH).

Although HIV, Hepatitis B, and syphilis testing are not currently included in HB 1954, Gato expressed openness to adding these provisions during committee deliberations.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), at least 2,478 Filipino women died from maternal complications in 2021, or roughly six to seven every day. The number dropped to 2,008 in 2022, but maternal deaths remain high, especially in rural areas where cases are often underreported.

HB 1954 has been referred to the House Committee on Health and is awaiting approval. Gato said he will work closely with the committee and consult the Health Technology Assessment Council to determine additional vaccines that could be included for maternal health.

“We have the means to prevent needless deaths. I urge my colleagues in Congress to prioritize this measure and put mothers and children first,” Gato said.

The lawmaker also committed to working with Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, and Senator Pia Cayetano, a known health advocate, to ensure the swift passage of a consolidated bill through both chambers of Congress.