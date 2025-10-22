Gatchalian warns nearly 1 million Filipinos may lose TUPAD access amid P6.3-B budget cut

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday raised concerns about the long-term impact and effectiveness of the government’s emergency employment program Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), as he warned that nearly 1 million Filipinos may lose access to it due to a proposed P6.3 billion budget cut in 2026.

During the Senate deliberations on the P44.382-billion proposed 2026 budget by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and its attached agencies, Gatchalian urged the agency to present concrete data and impact assessments to justify continued support for the program.

“Big programs need impact studies to determine if they really help our countrymen,” Gatchalian said.

“We often hear that the program is good, but we also need a science-based approach to know if it has actually made an impact on society—even if it’s a short-term program,” eh added.

TUPAD is one of DOLE’s flagship initiatives, offering short-term employment from 10 to 90 days for displaced, underemployed, or seasonal workers, especially in areas affected by calamities or economic shocks.

While acknowledging TUPAD's importance in times of crisis, Gatchalian questioned whether the program leads to sustainable improvements in the lives of its beneficiaries.

In response, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said a study is ongoing to evaluate the program’s effectiveness.

He added that initial findings are encouraging, citing income improvements among TUPAD beneficiaries and participants in related livelihood programs.

Laguesma also noted that the 10-day employment setup is most useful in disaster-affected areas to provide immediate relief.

However, he said that extending work durations under TUPAD would require more funds—something the current budget may not support.

Nearly 1M Lose Access

Gatchalian, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, estimated that almost 1 million potential TUPAD beneficiaries could be displaced due to the P6.3 billion reduction in its proposed 2026 budget.

Laguesma confirmed this during the hearing and warned of a “domino effect” if funding is reduced.

Labor Assistant Secretary Amuerfina Reyes echoed the concern.

“When we say impact on the side of the beneficiaries, especially in times of calamities, in times of emergencies, it has been emphasized as a stopgap measure, this is temporary employment,” she said.

“When an individual loses a job and has no other sources of income for the family, Tupad helps. So this may be a big loss for that worker,” Reyes added.

In 2024, Laguesma said around 4 million individuals in calamity-stricken areas were identified as potential TUPAD beneficiaries, and about half were assisted due to successive typhoons.

While TUPAD faces significant budget cuts, the largest portion of DOLE’s proposed 2026 budget with P19.96 billionis allocated to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), followed by the Office of the Secretary with P19.29 billion. Other allocations include P2.52 billion for the Professional Regulation Commission, P1.80 billion for the National Labor Relations Commission, P371 million for the National Conciliation and Mediation Board, P357 million for the National Wages and Productivity Commission, and P78 million for the Institute for Labor Studies.