Gatchalian questions effectiveness of TUPAD

Senator Win Gatchalian on Wednesday, 22 October, questioned the effectiveness of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, asking whether it truly benefits Filipinos who have lost their jobs.

“Is TUPAD effective?” was the question raised by Gatchalian during the deliberation of the proposed 2026 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).“Big programs need impact studies to determine if they really help our countrymen. We often hear that the program is good, but we also need a science-based approach to know if it has actually made an impact on society—if it is truly effective—even if it’s a short-term program,” Gatchalian added.

TUPAD is a government initiative that provides short-term emergency employment to displaced, underemployed, or seasonal workers in the informal sector.

In response, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said an ongoing study on TUPAD has shown initial positive results, indicating that the program and other livelihood initiatives have led to increased income among beneficiaries.

Laguesma also clarified that the duration of TUPAD employment varies depending on the type of work or community activity.

“Under our guidelines, the TUPAD period ranges from 10 to 90 days, depending on the approved work or area. There are programs that last 30 days or up to 90 days,” he said.

He added that the 10-day period is especially vital for areas affected by calamities, serving as immediate assistance to help residents recover before resuming regular livelihood activities.

Laguesma noted that DOLE is considering extending the work period, but doing so would reduce the total number of people who could benefit from the program.

Gatchalian, meanwhile, acknowledged TUPAD’s value as a short-term intervention in communities struck by disasters or economic challenges, but urged the DOLE to determine whether it brings sustainable, long-term improvements to beneficiaries.