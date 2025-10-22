Filinvest Land leads in energy efficiency, upgrades cooling at Festival Mall, Quest Hotel Clark

Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) is advancing its commitment to sustainability by introducing new large-scale energy-efficient cooling systems in Festival Mall Alabang and Quest Hotel Clark, two of its flagship properties under the Filinvest Hospitality portfolio.

Implemented through Philippine DCS Development Corporation (PDDC) — a joint venture between FLI and ENGIE — the projects are structured under 20-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) Energy Efficiency Performance contracts, covering full development, design, installation, and long-term maintenance.

These initiatives reflect Filinvest’s goal to decarbonize its real estate portfolio, reduce operating costs, and deliver future-ready assets that elevate sustainability benchmarks across the Philippine property sector.

Festival Mall raises the bar on energy performance

At Festival Mall, FLI is deploying a state-of-the-art cooling system designed to reduce energy consumption by 36 percent in its initial phase, with greater efficiencies expected once the system becomes fully operational.

Beyond savings, the upgrade will enhance comfort for mallgoers, maintaining indoor temperatures at a consistent 23–24°C while generating approximately P56.9 million in annual electricity savings.

“Festival Mall’s new cooling system is a clear example of how we are future-proofing our assets through sustainable innovation,” said Tristan Las Marias, President and CEO of Filinvest Land, Inc. “This project reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering greener, more reliable, and more efficient spaces for our stakeholders, while reinforcing our role in shaping sustainable communities nationwide.”

The system is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Philippine retail spaces, demonstrating how sustainability and customer comfort can work hand in hand.

Quest Hotel Clark commits to long-term energy savings

At Quest Hotel Clark, PDDC has begun implementing another 20-year BOOT Energy Efficiency Performance project to modernize the hotel’s cooling and hot water systems.

The project will undergo a two-month mobilization followed by 14 months of construction, testing, and commissioning before entering continuous 20-year operations and maintenance. Once operational, the system is expected to cut cooling energy use by half and prevent 7,400 tons of carbon dioxide emissions—equivalent to planting 56,000 tree seedlings.

“As the pioneer of large-scale district cooling system in the Philippines, PDDC is proud to be leading this transformation at Quest Hotel Clark,” said Engr. Jonathan Urbano, General Manager of PDDC. “This project not only demonstrates how advanced technology can deliver significant energy savings, but also how sustainability can be integrated into hospitality operations to create long-term value for businesses, communities, and the environment.”

Jacques Boonen, Managing Director for Southeast Asia at ENGIE, added: “Our partnership with Filinvest goes beyond project delivery — it’s about demonstrating how large-scale cooling can reshape the future of sustainable cities in the Philippines.”

Driving the energy transition

The projects support the Philippines’ broader energy transition goals and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, and SDG 13: Climate Action).

By integrating environmentally conscious cooling systems into its retail and hospitality portfolio, Filinvest Land aims to cut carbon emissions while proving that sustainable operations are both viable and profitable.

While several developers are pursuing renewable energy solutions, PDDC remains the first and only provider of large-scale district cooling systems in the country. The joint venture’s success in sites such as Northgate Cyberzone in Alabang, LIPAD Clark International Airport, Entrata Urban Complex, and PBCom Tower underscores its leadership in the field.

Filinvest Land’s ongoing collaboration with ENGIE through PDDC highlights its strategy to embed low-carbon, high-efficiency systems across its nationwide developments, creating a blueprint for green transformation in Philippine real estate.