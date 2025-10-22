Ejercito on Ping's comeback as Blue Ribbon chair: Let's get to the bottom of the flood control scandal

Senator JV Ejercito on Wednesday, 22 October, assured that he will cooperate with whoever assumes the chairmanship of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

“Ang posisyon ko po, kahit sino ang maupo, ang mahalaga ay malaman natin ang tunay na mga salarin. Dahil ang taumbayan hanggang ngayon ay naghihintay ng kasagutan (My position is that whoever sits, what matters is we would know who the real culprits are because the public is still waiting for answers),” Ejercito said in a statement.“Whoever chairs the Blue Ribbon Committee, I can work with. What’s important is that we move decisively and get to the bottom of this biggest scandal, which is the floodgates caused by syndicated criminals,” he added.

Ejercito’s remarks came after Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III confirmed that Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson will return as chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, weeks after stepping down.

On Tuesday, Sotto said Lacson will be “100 percent” back as chair once the Senate opens its second regular session in November.

Lacson resigned in early October following dissatisfaction among senators over his handling of the ongoing investigation. He previously lamented that “almost all” senators had budget insertions in the 2025 national budget.

Ejercito, who was rumored to be among those offended by Lacson’s comment, denied any tension between them.

“Ako po, kilala ng mga kasama ko sa Senado, trabaho lang tayo. I can work with Sen. Lacson, or even erstwhile Blue Ribbon Chair Sen. Marcoleta, or whoever will be chosen to lead the committee (My colleagues in the Senate know me, I am just working. I can work with Sen. Lacson, or even erstwhile Blue Ribbon Chair Sen. Marcoleta, or whoever will be chosen to lead the committee),” he said.