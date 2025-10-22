Eala WTA ranking climbs anew

Alex Eala is projected to reach a new career-best at No. 52 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Despite an early exit in the Guangzhou Open, the 20-year-old Eala is expected to climb by a level from her current standing at No. 53.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate bowed to world No. 305 Claire Liu of the United States, 6–2, 4–6, 4–6, in the WTA 250 tournament Round of 32 last Tuesday in China.

It was her second straight first-round exit after absorbing a 1-6, 2-6 loss to Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic in the Japan Open last week.

Eala has yet to win another women’s singles title since her triumph in the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico last September.

The Filipina netter and her partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine are still playing home bet Tang Qianhui and Emily Appleton of Great Britain in the Guangzhou Open women’s doubles Round of 16 as of press time.

Eala is set to compete in the Hong Kong Open starting 27 October.