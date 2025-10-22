DoT, TikTok collab to boost MSMEs through training

The Department of Tourism (DoT) has partnered with TikTok to launch a nationwide digital training program aimed at helping micro, small and medium tourism enterprises (MSMEs) boost their presence online.

On Monday, the DoT and the video-centric social media platform signed a memorandum of agreement to launch Content Camp: Level Up with TikTok, a nationwide program aimed at equipping tourism MSMEs with digital marketing skills to promote their products and services on the platform.

According to Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, the program will teach participants content creation, effective use of TikTok’s live features, and advertising.

She noted that 90 percent of tourism stakeholders are composed of MSMEs.

“I think the beauty of this partnership is that it aligns the platform with the objectives. The platform of TikTok, which has a global reach, and the objectives of Philippine tourism, which seeks to benefit the entire nation,” Frasco said in an ambush interview.

“With that, the execution can be immediately seen in terms of impact, especially with those destinations that need it the most at this time.”

The program is set to launch in November, starting with 50 participants primarily from Metro Manila and Cebu.

“While we may initially start here, we're planning a full nationwide rollout,” Frasco added.

The training will be a full-day hybrid session, composed of a three-module program.

Frasco said the initial priority will be entrepreneurs who already have viable tourism products to sell but noted the program seeks to be “as inclusive as possible.”

To join the program, businesses must be DoT-accredited. Interested MSMEs are encouraged to coordinate with DoT’s regional offices. The TikTok and central DoT teams will compile a list of endorsed participants from each region.