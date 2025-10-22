DepEd declares midyear wellness break for teachers, students

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday announced the implementation of a mid-school year wellness break for learners and teachers from 27 to 30 October, aimed at providing rest and recovery time while adjusting the conduct of the midyear in-service training (INSET) after the break.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the decision was made to give teachers and students a much-needed pause following recent natural disasters and the spread of flu-like illnesses.

The move modifies certain provisions of DepEd Memorandum–Office of the Undersecretary for Learning Systems-2025-095, in line with Department Order No. 12, s. 2025, reaffirming DepEd’s commitment to protecting the health and well-being of teachers and learners.

For schools and divisions that have already paid for venues and meals for in-service training during the break, the department said these may be rescheduled or used for other purposes. If rescheduling is not feasible, activities may still proceed voluntarily, and teachers who participate will no longer be required to attend similar trainings later in the school year.

Schools are granted discretion to adjust their schedules in coordination with their Schools Division Offices (SDOs) and Regional Offices (ROs). DepEd reminded schools and divisions that they must still conduct in-service training and professional development programs on other preferred dates within the current school year.

Classes will resume on 3 November 2025, following the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day holidays.

INSET is a structured professional development program designed to support teachers and school leaders in enhancing their knowledge, skills, and classroom practices. For teachers, it ensures they stay updated with new teaching strategies, curriculum reforms, and innovations that improve teaching and learning outcomes.